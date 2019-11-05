F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,398 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $60,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. 68,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,385. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

