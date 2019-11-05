Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 677.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $194.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677,309 shares of company stock worth $864,504,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

