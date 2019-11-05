Facebook, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

FB stock opened at $194.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.03 and its 200-day moving average is $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,677,309 shares of company stock valued at $864,504,709. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

