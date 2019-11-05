Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given a $750.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) has been given a $750.00 price target by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of FRFHF stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of $413.02 and a 52 week high of $507.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.50. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

