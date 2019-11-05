Fantasy Sports Achieves Market Cap of $79,546.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $79,546.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.14 or 0.05901068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014179 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046359 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.