Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives $12.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FARM shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $37,975.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy E. Clark bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,404.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,933,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 73,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. Farmer Bros has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.37). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $142.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.