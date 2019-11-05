Farmer Bros (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $142.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. Farmer Bros has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FARM shares. BidaskClub cut Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director Randy E. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $37,975.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.