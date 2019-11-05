FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $847.41 million, a P/E ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 80.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

