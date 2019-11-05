Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Director Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 6,001 Shares

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $197,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FII traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 849,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,116. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Federated Investors by 205.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

