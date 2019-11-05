Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Trading 10.9% Higher

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) traded up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61, 247,344 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 312,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 104.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 257,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.