Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,053.57 ($39.90).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEVR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,825 ($36.91) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($35.80) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

LON FEVR traded down GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,787.50 ($23.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,214,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,766.50 ($23.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,290 ($42.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,203.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,460.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

