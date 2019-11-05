Fiji Kava (ASX:FIJ) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Fiji Kava Ltd (ASX:FIJ) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 15,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

About Fiji Kava (ASX:FIJ)

Fiji Kava Limited, a biotechnology company, produces and sells kava extract capsules for relaxation. It also focuses on the research and development into the therapeutic use of kava products; and production and sale of kava supplements and complimentary medicines. Fiji Kava Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia.

