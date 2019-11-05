Financial Review: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Meritage Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 2.94% 20.71% 2.99% Ark Restaurants 2.63% 12.32% 6.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Ark Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $435.30 million 0.25 $13.01 million N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $159.99 million 0.46 $4.65 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Meritage Hospitality Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meritage Hospitality Group and Ark Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.