First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,046,000 after buying an additional 76,708 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

