First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 23.57%. Analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

