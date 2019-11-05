First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 22nd

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 6,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

