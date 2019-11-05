First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 276,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,691,580 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $16.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $622,236.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in First Horizon National by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,791,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,189,000 after buying an additional 249,349 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon National by 6.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,602,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,709,000 after buying an additional 260,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Horizon National by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,671,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.