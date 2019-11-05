First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

