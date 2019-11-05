First Majestic Silver (FR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.85 million.

TSE:FR traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,505. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.34. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.30.

In other news, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,500. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,825,320. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,875.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

