First National Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

