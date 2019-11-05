First National Trust Co Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.71.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $234.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.13. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

