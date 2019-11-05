First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.12 and a 200 day moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

