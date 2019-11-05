First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

