First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

