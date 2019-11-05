First National Trust Co Sells 6,671 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

