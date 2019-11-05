First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

FCG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 52,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

