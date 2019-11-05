First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,879 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 16.60% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 216.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.