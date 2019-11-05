FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE FE opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

