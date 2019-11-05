Fiserv (FISV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

