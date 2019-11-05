Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 302.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,006,798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after buying an additional 1,814,639 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after buying an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.