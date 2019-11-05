Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,995 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.45. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Insiders sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.