Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

