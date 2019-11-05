Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

