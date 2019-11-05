Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Astronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 481.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 67.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

