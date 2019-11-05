Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,129 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $751,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 137,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

HT stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $555.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, major shareholder Jay H. Shah acquired 73,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,976,965.88. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $48,509.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 115,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,262. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

