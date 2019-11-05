Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.90.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,923 shares of company stock worth $15,445,173. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

