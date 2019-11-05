Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $7.30 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.80 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Shares of FIT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Fitbit has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 39.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 458,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 57.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.