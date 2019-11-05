Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.92.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 1,114,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,974. Five9 has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.53, a P/E/G ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,978.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $471,044.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,448 shares of company stock worth $10,369,564. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Five9 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

