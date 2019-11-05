Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 13,032 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.08% of Flowserve worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Flowserve by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 75,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

