Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,381. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.