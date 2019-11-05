Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,779 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,641,000 after buying an additional 1,843,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,333,000 after buying an additional 261,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

