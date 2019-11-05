Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $155.34 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $155.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

