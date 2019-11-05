Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 2,900 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cerner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 6,480.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cerner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

