Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in W W Grainger by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.98.

GWW opened at $319.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $322.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.43.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

