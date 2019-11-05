FNB Protocol (FNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.92 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.01453106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00119635 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,043,417 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

