FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.76 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, FOAM has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $5.76 million and $103,965.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00220350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01407401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,473,686 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

