FolmCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. FolmCoin has a market cap of $1,801.00 and $1.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FolmCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,307.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.02000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.73 or 0.03124523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00672211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00673836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00406722 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin.

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

