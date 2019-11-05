Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research set a $50.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

FL stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. 198,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,397. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

