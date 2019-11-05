Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.35.

NYSE:F opened at $9.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,550. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 234.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $196,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 151.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

