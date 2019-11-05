Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,892,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 787% from the previous session’s volume of 213,420 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $8.52.

The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl Watson acquired 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $52,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,840 shares of company stock worth $745,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Forterra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Forterra by 99.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 159,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

